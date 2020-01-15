Low visibility hits movement of 17 Delhi-bound trains in Northern Railway region

New Delhi: Low visibility due to severe fog on Wednesday affected the movement of as many as 17 Delhi-bound trains by one to five hours in the Northern Railway region, which on Tuesday also witnessed delayed running of trains.

According to CPRO, Northern Railway, atleast 17 Delhi-bound trains like Mau-Anandvihar Express (15025) by five hours, Katihar-Amritsar Express (15707), Bhagalpur-Anandvihar Garibrath (22405) and Sultanpur-Anandvihar Sadbhawna Express (14103) running late by 4.5 hours, while Maldah-Delhi Jn Farakka Express (13413) is delayed by four hours.

The list of other trains running late is given below.

Notably, as many as 15 Delhi-bound trains were running late on Tuesday by about two to six hours due to inclement weather conditions. The key such trains were running included Malda-Delhi Jn Farakka Express (13483) by six hours, Chennai-New Delhi GT Express (12615) by 5 hours, Azamgarh-Delhi Jn Kaifiyat Express (12225) by four hours 45 minutes, Katihar-Amritsar Express (15707) by four hours, and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express (12801).

On Monday, at least 15 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by about two to five hours due to severe fog in several parts of northern India.

The severe fog had also delayed the movement of as many as 19 Delhi-bound trains by one to five hours in several parts of northern India on Sunday, while on Saturday, 26 Delhi-bound trains were delayed.

Due to the prevalence of cold weather conditions, very dense fog was observed in a few pockets over Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Rajasthan at 5:30 in the morning on Wednesday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD also informed that in Amritsar, Ganganagarm Bahraich, Sultanpur and Patna, the visibility in the morning was only 200 meters. Also, the minimum temperatures were markedly above normal -- 5.1 degrees Celsius at most places over Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat region and also over few places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi.

According to IMD, a fresh disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India from 18-20th January, onwards.

"Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread precipitation likely over Western Himalayan region and adjoining plains of northwest India during 19-20 January, with peak activity of January 19, 2020," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin.