LSAT India 2023 registration process begins at discoverlaw.in- Steps to apply here

LSAT 2023: The Law School Admission Council (LSAC) is currently accepting applications for the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) India 2023 exam for the January and June sessions. The application period began on November 10, 2022. Visit the official website, discoverlaw.in, to submit an online application for the LSAT India 2023. The registration form must be submitted by January 11, 2023, for the January session, and by May 26, 2023, for the June session. Candidates must first visit the official website and then click the "Register for LSAT India" link in order to register. Then, create a profile and add a photo on the test registration application. Candidates must also pay the registration fees and upload an electronic copy of a valid photo ID.

LSAT 2023: Important Dates

Registration closes for January 2023 LSAT Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 January 2023 LSAT Sunday, 22 January, 2023 Registration Closes for June 2023 LSAT Friday, 26 May, 2023 June 2023 LSAT June 08 - 11, 2023

LSAT India 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website of LSAT India 2023 at discoverlaw.in.

Click on the link ‘Register for LSAT India’.

Fill the application and upload all the required documents

Submit application and take print out for future reference.

Analytical Reasoning, Logical Reasoning, and Reading Comprehension are the three categories of multiple-choice questions on the LSAT 2023 paper pattern that are used to evaluate candidates' critical thinking abilities.