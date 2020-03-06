Lucknow Police puts up posters of anti-CAA protesters accused of rioting, arson

Lucknow: The Lucknow police on Friday (March 6) placed hoardings of 53 people accused of vandalism and arson during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) violence in the city on December 19, 2019.

The district administration and Lucknow police started collecting photos of the 53 accused - 13 people from Trans Gomti, 24 from Hazratganj and 16 rioters from of Old Lucknow.

A total of 100 hoardings will be put up at all major crossings across the city.

The accused rioters have already been issued recovery notices for damaging public property worth Rs 1.55 crore. In case of failure to pay the recovery amount, the properties of the accused would be confiscated.