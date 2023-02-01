topStoriesenglish2568031
'Madhushala Me Gaushala': BJP Leader Uma Bharti Calls for Converting Liquor Shops Into cow Shelters

'Madhushala Me Gaushala': BJP Leader Uma Bharti has linked the rise of cases of crime against women to an increase in the consumption of alcohol in Madhya Pradesh. 

Bhopal: Firebrand BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Uma Bharti has called for converting liquor outlets into cow shelters and linked the rise in cases of crime against women to the consumption of alcohol in her state. She also suggested that converting liquor outlets that are being operated in violation of rules into cow shelters will serve as a lesson for those people and bring down the crime rate.

The BJP leader, who ended her four-day-long stay at a temple in Bhopal, also announced the launch of ‘Madhushala Me Gaushala’ (cow shelters in place of liquor outlets) campaign in support of her demand for a "controlled" liquor policy in the state. 

 

 

The former Madhya Pradesh chief minister has recently spotted a temple located near a liquor shop in Ayodhya Nagar trisection in Bhopal and announced that she will stay there till January 31 to press the state government to announce a new liquor policy. Bharti concluded her stay at the temple on Tuesday after the state government delayed its liquor policy announcement. 

Addressing the media later, Bharti claimed a liquor shop located near the famous Ram Raja Sarkar temple at Orchha in Niwari district, located around 350km from Bhopal, was illegal. "Without waiting for the liquor policy, I will start converting liquor shops, which are being run in contravention of rules, into cow shelters," she said. Bharti said she has told people to arrange for 11 cows to be put up outside the "illegal" liquor shop in Orchha. Will see who dares to stop me... Will feed these cows and arrange water for them at the liquor shop,” said the former Union minister. 

 

 

In an apparent attack on her party, Bharti said that governments are being formed in the name of Lord Ram, but a liquor shop has been allowed to come up near the Ram Raja Sarkar temple in Orchha. She also quoted an unnamed report and stated that the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh is leading in crime against women and liquor consumption was one of the reasons for this disturbing trend.

Bharti also alleged that she was being trolled by a section of the BJP leaders over her drive against liquor consumption and linking it to her political ambitions. Bharti said she has held the post of CM, and served as a Union Minister, and now only the position of Prime Minister is left to be achieved, but very few politicians can occupy that top office. "Will I get that post (of PM) due to liquor prohibition agitation? A section of the BJP is spreading such things," she alleged. 

