CHIEF MINISTER MOHAN YADAV

Madhya Pradesh Govt Announces Rs 1 Crore Aid For Family Of Soldier Killed In Sikkim Road Accident

The Madhya Pradesh government will provide financial aid of Rs one crore to the parents of Army personnel killed in Sikkim road accident.

|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 05:08 PM IST|Source: PTI
Madhya Pradesh Govt Announces Rs 1 Crore Aid For Family Of Soldier Killed In Sikkim Road Accident Image: File Photo

The Madhya Pradesh government will provide financial aid of Rs one crore to the parents of Army personnel Pradeep Patel killed in a road accident in Sikkim.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav offered floral tribute after the mortal remains of Sepoy Patel arrived at the Khajuraho airport Saturday afternoon.

The deceased soldier originally hailed from Hardua village in Katni district of the state.

"I offered floral tribute to the brave soldier at Khajuraho airport. Rs one crore will be given to his parents as the deceased was not married. The state government stands with the bereaved family in this hour of grief," Yadav said.

The last rites of Patel will be performed in Hardua village in the evening.
Four Army personnel, including sepoy Pradeep Patel, were killed when a vehicle carrying Army's EMC personnel skidded off a road along the Rhenock-Rongli highway and rolled down into a forest in Sikkim's Pakyong district on September 5, police said.

