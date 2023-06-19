Madhya Pradesh Govt Razes Homes Of Accused Who Put Man-On-Leash In Viral Video

The Madhya Pradesh government has swung into action after a viral video in which three men were seen allegedly putting a leash on a youth and forcing him to bark like a dog. The video soon went viral on social media and people tagged Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan demanding strict action. The police then moved swiftly and arrested three youths who were identified as Sameer, Sajid, and Faizan Lal, claimed many reports. The authorities also demolished the houses of the accused, showed many videos shared on social media.

The MP government also invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against the three accused. The victim, identified as Vijay Ramchandani, alleged in his complaint that the three youths were forcing him to convert to Islam.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has urged for strong action against the three individuals involved, instructing that their houses be demolished. Under the National Security Act (NSA), they can be detained for up to 12 months, and potentially longer if new evidence emerges.

In a 48-second video, a man is seen held on a leash, forced to assume a dog-like posture, and coerced into apologizing. Vijay Ramchandani, who filed the First Information Report (FIR), accused the Muslim youths of also pressuring him to consume beef. According to Ramchandani, he recognized Faizan, Sahil, and Samir, who allegedly obstructed his path, assaulted him, and rummaged through his pockets. Ramchandani further claimed that while Sameer stood at a distance, urging his friends to kill him, three more individuals named Bilal, Mufid, and Sahil Baccha arrived in a car and allegedly proceeded to assault him. They threatened him with a knife, took him to another location on a motorcycle, and snatched the keys to his scooter, as well as his two phones, according to the FIR.

The victim reported that two of the attackers placed a belt around his neck, kicked him, and verbally abused his mother and sister. They demanded money at knifepoint, and out of fear, the victim handed over Rs 700-800 and his two phones. Vijay alleged that the accused even called his brother and mother, threatening them. He further stated that the accused continued to harass him and extort money.