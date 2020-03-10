Madhya Pradesh political crisis: BJP on course to topple CM Kamal Nath government

Bhopal: Amid the ongoing political upheaval in Madhya Pradesh, the efforts of both Congress and BJP to save their MLAs have intensified. Where on one side the Congress will take its MLAs out of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (March 10, 2020), BJP is gearing up to send their MLAs to Delhi.

After the Congress Legislature Party meeting ended in Bhopal, it is being said that all the MLAs will be taken out of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday (March 11, 2020). The MLAs are likely to be taken to Rajasthan or Chattisgarh, claimed sources.

Meanwhile, Kamal Nath is still confident of proving the floor test and said, ''There is nothing to worry about, we will prove our majority. Our government will complete its term.''

Earlier, Kamal Nath held a meeting at the Chief Minister's residence amidst a cloud of crisis over the government which was attended by 94 MLAs including four independents MLAs. Congress is taking this step to show solidarity among the reaming Congress MLAs in MP as Chief Minister Kamal Nath believes that the other MLAs may join the party seeing their unity.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Sajjan Singh Verma is likely to leave for Bengaluru to persuade some of the MLAs camped there to return to the party.

After receiving Kamal Nath's approval, Congress MLAs have already started the planning of moving to another state. Four independent MLAs of Madhya Pradesh are likely to join the Congress leaders tomorrow.

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party has also made preparations to send all the MLAs to Delhi. As per sources, the MLAs will be taken to Delhi via Indigo flight after which they may be shifted to Haryana. Five buses were also seen parked near the BJP party office in Bhopal on Tuesday evening.

Earlier on Tuesday, 22 MLAs including six ministers close to Scindia submitted their resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon via email. The MLAs who are presently staying at a Bengaluru resort. The number of the resignation of Congress MLAs may go up to 28 claimed sources.

Congress is trying hard of luring back some of the rebel MLAs before Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP on March 12 in Bhopal. Scindia deferred his plans to join the BJP on Tuesday and sources also claim that Scindia will file nominations for the Rajya Sabha polls the next day.

In the 230 member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the support of four Independents, three Samajwadi Party MLAs and two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs. The BJP has 109 MLAs. Two seats are currently vacant.