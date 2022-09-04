NewsIndia
JAMMU AND KASHMIR

Magnetic IEDs recovered in J-K's Sopore, one suspect arrested: Police

Magnetic IEDs are small but powerful bombs with high blast impact, affixed to vehicles, capable of causing serious damage, said J-K police in a statement.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Sep 04, 2022, 09:34 PM IST
  • Security forces claimed to have recovered magnetic improvised devices in Sopore village
  • A suspect, Saqib Shakeel Dar, was apprehended with war-like stores in a joint operation by security forces

New Delhi: In a first, security forces claimed to have recovered magnetic improvised devices in Sopore village of Baramulla District in North Kashmir. In a statement, spokesperson of Jammu Kashmir police said that a suspect namely Saqib Shakeel Dar was apprehended with war-like stores in a joint operation by security forces on Friday based on a specific tip off in Shangargund village of Sopore.

The statement said that during spot interrogation, he admitted to having hidden Magnetic IEDs in the Chak Barat Orchards, following which forces launched a search in the orchard and recovered three IEDs and seven detonators.

It reads that the magnetic IEDs are small but powerful bombs with high blast impact, affixed to vehicles, capable of causing serious damage and killing passengers.

“Easily portable, they enable specific targeting of VIPs and innocent passengers, avoiding existing detection measures by security forces and have been, of late, employed by militants across the globe,” the statement added.

Earlier magnetic IED's were found in Jammu province and blast also was reported in Udhampur area of Jammu. Security forces have recovered magnetic IED's in an offload of drone captured by BSF on international border. 

