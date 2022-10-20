MAH CET Counselling 2022: MBA Final Merit List RELEASED at mba2022.mahacet.org.in- Direct link to check here

MAH CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued the final merit list for MAH MBA and MMS CET 2022. The final MBA merit list against registration for the centralised admission procedure (CAP) for admission to first-year postgraduate technical management programmes, including MBA and MMS, has been released by the MAH CET Cell. The final merit list for the MBA and MMS programmes for the academic year 2022–2023 is now available at mba2022.mahacet.org.in. The Maharashtra state candidates' and all-India candidates' merit lists have been released by the MAH CET Cell.

MAH CET 2022 Final Merit List: How To Download

Visit the MAH CET 2022 official website - cetcell.mahacet.org or mba2022.mahacet.org.in

Click on the MBA/ MMS link

On the MAH MBA/MMS CET counselling page, click on the designated merit list for the MBA admission link

Download and take a printout of MAH CET final merit list

The online submission and confirmation of options for admission against CAP Round-1 via candidate login will take place between October 20 and October 25. The reporting period for the first institute CAP round is from October 20 through October 31.