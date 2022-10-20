NewsIndia
MAH CET COUNSELLING 2022

MAH CET Counselling 2022: MBA Final Merit List RELEASED at mba2022.mahacet.org.in- Direct link to check here

MAH CET Counselling 2022: The MAH CET Cell has issued the merit list for Maharashtra state candidates and all-India candidates at mba2022.mahacet.org.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 11:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MAH CET Counselling 2022: MBA Final Merit List RELEASED at mba2022.mahacet.org.in- Direct link to check here

MAH CET Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has issued the final merit list for MAH MBA and MMS CET 2022. The final MBA merit list against registration for the centralised admission procedure (CAP) for admission to first-year postgraduate technical management programmes, including MBA and MMS, has been released by the MAH CET Cell. The final merit list for the MBA and MMS programmes for the academic year 2022–2023 is now available at mba2022.mahacet.org.in. The Maharashtra state candidates' and all-India candidates' merit lists have been released by the MAH CET Cell.

MAH CET 2022 Final Merit List: How To Download

  • Visit the MAH CET 2022 official website - cetcell.mahacet.org or mba2022.mahacet.org.in
  • Click on the MBA/ MMS link
  • On the MAH MBA/MMS CET counselling page, click on the designated merit list for the MBA admission link
  • Download and take a printout of MAH CET final merit list

MAH CET 2022; direct link here

The online submission and confirmation of options for admission against CAP Round-1 via candidate login will take place between October 20 and October 25. The reporting period for the first institute CAP round is from October 20 through October 31.

 

Live Tv

MAH CET Counselling 2022mah mba cet 2022mba cet 2022mah cet merit list 2022mba merit list 2022mba cet merit list 2022mah cet mba provisional merit listmah mba cet resultmba cetmah cet mba result 2022mah mba cet cap round 2022mba cet cap round 2022mba mahmba cet cellmah cet cellmah cet mba 2022 registration

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?