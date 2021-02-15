हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
truck overturns

Maharashtra: 15 labourers, including 2 children, dead after truck overturns in Jalgaon district

Among the deceased include two children - a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. The papaya-laden truck met with the accident mishap as the vehicle's steering was locked. All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district. 

Image courtesy: Zee News

New Delhi: At least 15 people were killed and two injured after a vehicle overturned near Kingaon village in Yawal taluka of Jalgaon district on late Sunday night (February 14). The truck with 15 labourers on board was going from Dhulia to Raver when the mishap took place. 

According to reports, among the deceased include two children - a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. The truck was loaded with papaya. The mishap took place as the vehicle's steering was locking.

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police told PTI, adding that they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.

The number of death may increase. Further details are awaited.

Tags:
truck overturnsJalgaon districtMaharashtra
