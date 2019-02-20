हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: 3 labourers killed, 1 injured after slab collapse at under construction site in Pune

The injured has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Maharashtra: 3 labourers killed, 1 injured after slab collapse at under construction site in Pune

At least three labourers were killed and another seriously injured on Wednesday after a slab collapsed at an under construction site in Pune, Maharashtra.

The incident took place at an under construction temple site near Pimple Gurav residential area in Pune.

The injured has been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The condition of the labourer is serious.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

MaharashtraMaharashtra AccidentPune accident
