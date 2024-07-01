Maharashtra: 8-foot-long Crocodile On Road Amidst Heavy Rain; Terrifying Video Goes Viral-Watch

A horrifying incident took place in Ratnagiri where a 8 foot long crocodile was seen crawling amongst vehicles on the road in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The video went viral over the internet, frightening its viewers and creating a panic among the people.

As per reports, due to the thrashing rainfall in the Ratna giri district, the reptile was washed away from neighboring Shiva River and fell down on the road.

The breathtaking video posted by @Abhishekgiri220 on its X account with the caption, “ An 8-foot-long crocodile was spotted on a road in Chiplun in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra on Sunday night. Locals suspect that the reptile had come from the nearby Shiva River, which is home of several such crocodiles. ”

Watch The Video Here:

magarmach be like = ma idhr chla ma udhar chla



An 8-foot-long crocodile was spotted on a road in Chiplun in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra on Sunday night



Locals suspect that the reptile had come from the nearby Shiva River, which is home of several such crocodiles.#Crocodile pic.twitter.com/tu7jywlGir — abhishek giri (@Abhishekgiri220) July 1, 2024

The video surfaced on the internet showing a large crocodile appearing from behind a vehicle on a moving road. The 40 second long video captured the reptile crawling across the path passing vehicle. People present at the moment seemed frightened looking at the animal and were backing up their vehicles whereas some of them were filming the whole incident on their mobile phone.

A similar incident took place in Ratnagiri in 2019 where a 8-foot-long crocodile appeared in the district. Later the rescue team saved the reptile from the drain in the tourist resort of Chiplun.

As per forest officials, the incident took place due to heavy rainfall in Ratnagiri which flooded Vashishti River and the crocodile had entered the drainage system of the town due to the overflow of water in the river.

In a media report, The Divisional Forest Officer V.K. Surve said, “This is quite common in this region during the monsoon. We rescued this crocodile safely. Since it had not suffered any injuries, it was released back into the river.”