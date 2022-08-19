Maharashtra: ATS seizes AK-47s laden yacht from Raigad, FIRs filed

Mumbai: A case has been registered against unidentified persons in connection with the yacht that was found off the Raigad coast near Mumbai with AK-47 rifles and live rounds on board by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Friday. ATS has filed an (FIR) under sections 7 and 25 of the Arms Act against unidentified persons. The Navi Mumbai unit of the state ATS is investigating the case.

The 16-metre-long yacht with three AK-47 rifles on board was found off the coast of Harihareshwar-Shrivardhan in Raigad district Thursday morning, causing a scare, although officials had maintained that there was no terror angle in it.

The discovery of the weapons on the vessel created a buzz with Dahi Handi and Ganesh festivals just round the corner; however, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had denied about any terror connections.

Home minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday informed the state Assembly that the name of the vessel was 'Lady Han' and it is owned by an Australian woman.

The three assault rifles, some rounds of ammunition and also documents were found on the yacht, Fadnavis added.

Maharashtra Anti-terrorism Squad chief Vineet Agrawal on Thursday said that it has retrieved some papers from the mysterious boat which was recovered along with weapons near the Harihareshwar beach.

"We will investigate how did the boat come here, and why the weapons were there in it. We have taken some things recovered into our possession. We`ve retrieved some papers from the boat, more things lying inside the boat. We are trying to pull the boat away from the sea. There are some old papers in the boat. It seems that the boat came from Australia," the ATS chief said to ANI.

Security was tightened in the Raigad region of Maharashtra after the recovery of a mysterious boat loaded with weapons near the Harihareshwar beach on Thursday.

