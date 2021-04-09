Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exam 2021 to be held as per schedule: Report

Mumbai: The reports that the Maharashtra HSC, SSC exams 2021 might get postponed in the view of rising COVID-19 cases and night curfew in the state are not true. The Maharashtra Education Department has clarified that the HSC, SSC exams are going to be held as per the schedule.

Earlier, there were reports being circulated stating that the Maharashtra HSC, SSC Exams 2021 might get postponed amid rising COVID-19 cases. But while addressing the issue, the Maharashtra Education Department has now clarified that the exams will take place as per the schedule, which is from April 23 to the end of May, stated India Today reports.

The report further added that the Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exam 2021 will be held in offline mode and all the COVID-19 guidelines will be properly followed in the examination hall.

Earlier, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that “I will meet with various stakeholders and see what their views are about exams.”

“If the plan to postpone the exams is approved, they will have to seek the consent from the chief minister’s office (CMO) regarding the same,” she had added.

The date sheet for the Maharashtra Board HSC, SSC Exam 2021 will be released by the education department soon.

