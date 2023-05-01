Maharashtra Building Collapse: Two More Bodies Recovered, Death Toll Rises To Eight

Bhiwandi Building Collapse: The death toll rose to eight on Monday as two more bodies were found among the rubble of a two-story structure that had collapsed in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra's Thane district, according to officials. They claimed that the cleanup effort had been ongoing for three days. At 1.45 pm on Saturday in Valpada of the Mankoli area, the building that housed godowns on the ground and ground floors and four families on the top floor collapsed. Six remains were discovered among the wreckage up until Sunday.

In a joint operation on Monday between teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF), the bodies of two more people, Dinesh Tiwari (34) and Ashok Kumar Mishra (32), were found, according to PTI. The rescue effort and operations to clear the debris are still ongoing, according to Avinash Sawant, Regional Disaster Management Cell Chief for Thane Municipal Corporation.

Sawant claimed that a well-known manufacturer of food products owned the structure. Rescuers are moving slowly, according to Bhiwandi Sub-Divisional Officer Amit Sanap, since they must consider the chance that survivors may still be trapped and because they must make sure that bodies are not harmed by the machinery being utilised. According to him, the two bodies that were found in the morning have been taken to a government hospital for a postmortem. Indrapal Patil, the owner of the tragic building, was detained on Sunday and charged with culpable homicide that did not amount to murder, according to authorities.

Also Read: 'Next Chief Minister Of Maharashtra Will Be From NCP', Claims Jayant Patil

Sunil Pisal, a 38-year-old male, was pulled from the rubble on Sunday and taken to a hospital in Bhiwandi. On the occasion of his birthday on Sunday, the guy thanked the NDRF and the TDRF for giving him a new lease on life. According to a civic official, the structure was roughly 10 years old and might not be able to support the weight of a mobile tower that had just been placed on top of it.

Eknath Shinde, the chief minister of Maharashtra, paid a late-Saturday night visit to the collapse site and to those who were hurt and receiving medical attention at a hospital. He described the incident as "most unfortunate." He gave orders to Thane Collector Ashok Shingare and other officials to conduct an immediate examination of the buildings deemed to be the "most dangerous" in the neighbourhood and relocate those who reside there to safer locations before the arrival of monsoon. The only way to deal with the issues brought on by the unsafe buildings, according to Shinde, is to establish clusters of buildings over a vast area to provide people a financial benefit of scale.

The Maharashtra government has declared that it will pay Rs 5 lakh in compensation to each member of the deceased person's family, while the state will cover the costs of the injured person's medical care.