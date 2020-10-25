Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slams BJP on GST, free vaccine promise in Bihar

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday came out all guns blazing at the BJP targetting it on matters of GST, its poll promise offering COVID-19 vaccines in Bihar and the questions raised on Shiv Sena's brand of Hindutva.

On the issue of the present GST system he said it was time to reconsider and to modify it as states are not benefiting from this system. "We (Maharashtra) are yet to get our Rs 38,000 crore as GST refund," Thackeray said. He was speaking at the Sena's annual Dussehra rally held at the Savarkar hall in Dadar due to coronavirus norms.

CM Thackeray also attacked the Centre over its poll promise of free COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar, adding does that party think those from other states hail from Bangladesh or Kazakhstan.

"You promise free COVID-19 vaccine in Bihar, then are people of other states from Bangladesh or Kazakhtan," Thackeray said, adding, "Those speaking like that should be ashamed of themselves. You are at the Centre."

Questioning the BJP's accusation of Shiv Sena’s Hindutva, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said Balasaheb Thackeray’s idea of Hindutva is not “clanging bells and utensil”.

“We are being questioned over Hindutva. Why? Because temples are not being opened. Such people whose name might not be known to anyone beyond their family, are asking us about Hindutva,” the Sena chief said.

Thackeray’s sharp comment comes after a standoff with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, who questioned the chief minister’s stance on ‘Hindutva’ after he did not allow the reopening of religious places in the state.

Breaking his silence on the matter of his son Aaditya Thackeray being named as an accuse in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case he said, "(You are) crying for justice for Bihar's son are indulging in character assassination of Maharashtra's son."

He even took a dig at actress Kangana Ranaut, saying some people come to Mumbai for bread and butter but abuse Mumbai by calling it Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Thackeray also warned BJP not to divide people over caste, creed and religion.

It is usually held at the sprawling Shivaji Park but this year it was held at Swatantryaveer Savarkar auditorium opposite the Shivaji Park ground at Dadar in central Mumbai. The change of the venue was due to COVID-19 protocol.

The address was live-streamed on Shiv Sena’s social media accounts.