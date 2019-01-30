हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis thanks PM Modi for 'historic' Rs 4,714 cr drought relief package

He said that the package approved by the Modi government is indeed a “historic package” that would help the farmers in the long run.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis thanks PM Modi for &#039;historic&#039; Rs 4,714 cr drought relief package

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the financial assistance of Rs 4,714 crore provided by the Centre for drought-affected areas of Maharashtra.

He said that the package approved by the Modi government is indeed a “historic package” that would help the farmers in the long run.

“I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Agricultural Minister Radha Mohan Singh for giving this historic package for the drought-affected areas of the state. Such a huge amount is possibly never given at one go to any state or to Maharashtra. Now we would be able to help the farmers in the drought-affected areas of the state,” Fadnavis told ANI.

It is to be noted that drought has been declared by Maharashtra government in 151 talukas, 268 revenue circles and 1000 villages. The state government had urged the Centre to provide assistance under the national disaster relief fund (NDRF). Fadnavis' government had sought Rs 7962 crore as drought assistance from the Centre, out of which Rs 4714 crore was approved by the Central government. 

(With agency inputs)

