Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as MLC

Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray takes oath as a member of the legislative council (MLC) on Monday (May 18, 2020) afternoon. This is the first time a Sena chief will become a member of the state legislature and the second from the Thackeray clan. In October 2019, his son became the first one to win the Assembly elections from Worli segment. He is now the Environment and Tourism Minister.

Along with Uddhav, eight other newly-elected MLCs also took oath as Members of Legislative Council.

The nine candidates were on May 14 elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council.The poll results were declared as only nine nominations were filed for nine seats.

Besides Thackeray, his party colleague Neelam Gorhe was also elected, among others. Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjeetsinh Mohite Patil and Ramesh Karad were elected from BJP.

Thursday was the last date of withdrawal of nominations and since no additional candidate was in the fray, all nine candidates whose applications were found in order were declared elected unopposed.

Thackeray took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister on November 28, 2019, when he was not a member of either house of the state legislature and needed to get elected within six months.

