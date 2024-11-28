Maharashtra CM News: Amid the ongoing suspense over the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, a key meeting is set to be held at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in the national capital. During the meeting, the Mahayuti alliance is expected to end the suspense pertaining to the top post. Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar arrived in Delhi on Thursday night for the crucial meeting.

So far, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Fadnavis is the frontrunner for the CM's chair. He held the post between 2014 and 2019, and for a few days again in November, following the 2019 Assembly election, after Ajit Pawar's first attempted rebellion.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra CM Shinde broke his silence and said he has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he will abide by whatever decision the BJP takes on naming his successor.

Shinde’s announcement followed vociferous demands by his Shiv Sena party leaders that he continue as CM as the ruling Mahayuti alliance scored a landslide victory under his leadership. Addressing a press conference in Thane, Shinde (60) said he will “fully support” the saffron party’s leadership decision to name the next CM and won’t be a hurdle in the process.

“I called PM Modi and Amit Shah yesterday and told them to decide (on who will be the CM post) and assured them that I will abide by whatever decision they take,” Shinde said. “Our Shiv Sena will fully support the BJP’s decision to name the next Maharashtra CM. There is no speed breaker from our side,” Shinde said, showing no trace on his face of having to swallow the bitter pill.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), the opposition alliance of the Congress and the Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar factions of the Sena and NCP, winning 132 (of 288) Assembly seats on its own and 235 with its allies.