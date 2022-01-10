Maharashtra Cricket Association & Mumbai Indians HOD Sports and Medicine Vinayak Veer on board for Tata’s dream project

A recent workshop was conducted by Maharashtra Cricket Association and Mumbai Indians HOD Sports and Medicine Vinayak Veer at Taj Hotel Mumbai for employees and staff of the Tata group. The workshop meant specifically for clinical nutrition and diet was largely attended and Vinayak was simply amazed at the overwhelming response to his address, primarily about mental health issues, as a consequence of the pandemic, and how to cope up with them. Vinayak talked about the wave of mental and behavioural problems indisputably trying to engulf human existence in various forms.

The Covid-19 has triggered enormous displays of psychological problems such as loneliness, low self-esteem, boredom, depression and anxiety, all of which are the natural corollary of the economic recession pushing millions out of their jobs and the huge numbers of lives lost during the first and second waves during which even the medical world stood helpless. He stated that we are learning new rules of hygiene, diet and social distancing as the ‘New Normal’ but the pandemic has presented a population health burden that will continue for years to come. Those attending the workshop took away important lessons in ways of coping with various health issues.

The Head of the programme, Mr Manoj Kumar, called it an amazingly rewarding experience for the employees and invited Mr Veer for further such counselling and therapy sessions. In a landmark announcement, Mr Manoj Kumar said that it would be a privilege for the Tata group to join hands with Mr Veer because he, sure enough, knows his craft and the Tata group needs his expertise and craftsmanship for their dream project.

According to Vinayak, the workshop concluded in etching out a horizon where he could see his passion and goal meet their dream project. He feels that working with such an organisation is indeed a dream come true. The Tatas have always been the backbone of the Indian economic growth and have their footprints in many industrial sectors. Their humane approach towards their employees is already well-known. So, this project, for scouting underprivileged sporting talent and churning out Olympic medal winners from amongst them with the best facilities and expert minds like Vinayak Veer, is indeed commendable and a silver lining for Indian sports.

(Brand Desk Content)