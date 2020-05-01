हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra Daym Maharashtra Day 2020

Maharashtra Day: Greet your loved ones on WhatsApp, FB and Twitter with these messages

Maharashtra Day, also known as Maharashtra Diwas or Maharashtra Din is celebrated every year on May 1. On this day, parades are held, schools and offices organise special events to celebrate the Maharashtrian traditions. The state government also usually inaugurates new projects on this day.

Maharashtra Day: Greet your loved ones on WhatsApp, FB and Twitter with these messages
File photo

The state was formed on May 1, 1960 after Sanyukt Maharashtra organisation launched a movement for a new and separated state.
 
The state was formed on May 1, 1960 after Sanyukt Maharashtra organisation launched a movement for a new and separated state.
 
This year due to the lockdown imposed to stop coronavirus COVID-19 spread people are stuck at home and so can greet each other through these messages.
 
Maharashtra Day Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, FB Greetings for this day:

* This is the day of Maharashtra, let’s unite to take our state to newer heights together. Jai Maharashtra!
* The Indian Constitution gave us faith, freedom and peace. Proud to be a Maharashtrian. Happy Maharashtra Day!
* Proud to be raised in Maharashtra. We are proud of the Marathi language. Jai Maharashtra Maza. Happy Maharashtra Day 2020!
* Warm wishes and greetings on Maharashtra Day to everyone. Long live Maharashtra!
* We love India, we love Maharashtra. Happy Maharashtra Day to everyone.

