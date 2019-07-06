Maharashtra: Death toll in Tiware dam breach incident reaches 19, search operations to trace missing underway

The death toll in the Tiware dam breach incident has reached 19, as search operation resumed on Saturday morning. Heavy rainfall caused a breach at the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra on Tuesday and had swept away 23 people. The operation was closed at 7 pm on Friday.

The search operation has been undertaken by the police and the National Disaster Force (NDRF) to rescue more people feared dead in the incident, according to news agency ANI.

The breach caused a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages. According to police, villagers have been moved to safer places and the situation is under control now.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the kin of each of the deceased person. He also ordered an inquiry into the incident. "The reason for the breach will be probed and action would be taken against the guilty expeditiously," he had said. Fadnavis contacted the district administration and took stock of the relief and rescue operations, according to ANI.

NCP chief Sharad Yadav will visit the area and take stock of the situation on July 8. He will interact with the villagers.