Lata Mageshkar dies

Maharashtra declares public holiday for Feb 7 to mourn demise of Lata Mangeshkar

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar.

Image credit: Reuters

New Delhi: Maharashtra Government on Sunday (February 6) declared a public holiday for tomorrow (February 7) to mourn the demise of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar.

Earlier, the Central Government announced the two-day national mourning to be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. During the state mourning, the National Flag is flown at half-mast throughout India, and there will be no official entertainment. It has also been decided that the state funereal will be accorded to the departed soul.

The legendary singer passed away on Sunday morning at an age of 92. The Bharat Ratna awardee was admitted to the hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia and coronavirus in January.

Mortal remains of singing icon Lata Mangeshkar have been brought to 'Prabhukunj', her Peddar Road residence here on Sunday afternoon. Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

 

