Maharashtra extends COVID-19 lockdown; District Collectors, Commissioners to enforce guidelines

Mumbai: In order to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, Maharashtra government on Monday (June 29) extended the lockdown till July 31.

Issuing Maharashtra government's order, Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said, "It is directed that, considering the local conditions the concerned district collector and the commissioners of the Municipal Corporations in the state may enforce certain measures and necessary restrictions in specified local areas on the permitted non-essential activities and the movement of persons to contain the spread of the epidemic."

The Chief Secretary further directed that the movement of persons for the purposes of non-essential activities like shopping and the outdoor exercises shall be restricted within the neighbourhood area limits with all necessary prescribed mandatory precautions of wearing masks, social distancing, and personal hygiene.

Maharashtra's fresh COVID-19 guidelines:

1. Face coverings: Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in workplaces, and during transport.

2. Social distancing: Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet (2 Gaz Ki doori) in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than five persons at one time.

3. Gatherings: Large public gatherings/congregations continue to remain prohibited.

-Marriage related gatherings — Number of guests not to exceed 50.

-Funeral / last rites related gatherings — number of persons not to exceed 50.

4. Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the concerned authority in accordance with its laws, rules or regulations.

5. Consumption of liquor, Paan, tobacco, etc in public places is prohibited. Additional directives for workplaces.

6. Work from home (WFH): As far as possible the practice of WFH should be followed. Staggering of work/business hours will be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets and industrial & commercial establishments.

7. Screening and hygiene: Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash, and sanitizer will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas.

8. Frequent sanitization of the entire workplace, common facilities, and all points which come into human contact e.g. door handles etc. will be ensured, including between shifts.

9. Social distancing: All persons in charge of workplaces will ensure the adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff, etc.

In Municipal Corporations of MMR region including MCGM, Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola, Amravati and Nagpur following activities are permitted with restrictions as specified in the orders issued from time to time:

1. All essential shops which are allowed to remain open before this order shall continue to do so.

2. All non-essential shops will be allowed to continue as per relaxations and guidelines issued vide Order 31st May 2020 and 4th June 2020, and are in operation, as per the policy of respective Municipal Corporation.

3. All non-essential markets, market areas, and shops except malls and market complexes will remain open from 9 am to 5 pm. Liquor shops will continue to operate if permitted, home delivery or otherwise.

4. E-commerce activity for essential as well as non-essential items and material.

5. All the industrial units which are presently open will continue to operate.

6. All construction sites (public/private) are allowed to remain open and operational. All such pre-monsoon works (public/private) are allowed.

7. Home delivery restaurants kitchen; online distance learning and related activities

8. All government offices excluding emergency, health and medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and civil supply. FCI, NYK, municipal services to function with 15% strength or 15 persons whichever is higher.

9. All private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever is more.



10. Movement of people is allowed in the following manner:

-Tax/cab/aggregator: Only essential 1+2

-Rickshaw: Only essential 1+ 2

-Four Wheeler: Only essential 1+ 2

-Two-wheeler: Only essential one rider