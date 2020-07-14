Maharashtra HSC Class 12 results 2020 expected on July 15; here's how to check on mahresult.nic.in

New Delhi: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare Class 12 results 2020. The students can check Maharashtra HSC result on the MSBSHSE's website: mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in.

The students are advised to keep their hall tickets ready and follow the steps given below to check the Maharashtra 2020 HSC result.

1. The students should first visit MSBSHSE's wesbite: mahresult.nic.in

2. They can click on Maharashtra 12th result link and type their credentials

3. Now, enter your roll number or seat number, mother's name for Maharashtra 12th result

4. Students should enter their details to check their HSC result

5. Check your name and marks and download your e-copy for future use

Students have also been facilitated to check their results through text messages. The registered students need to write MH plus the exam name and seat number and send it to the number 57766.

In Maharashtra 2020 HSC examinations, which were scheduled between March 7 and April first week, over 13 lakh students were registered. The pending exams were cancelled in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The state government took a call to announce the results in July after the HRD Ministry ordered the states to announce all pending results in the month of July.