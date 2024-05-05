Advertisement
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Timings, Key Candidates And Phase 4 Polling Constituencies

The voting in these seats will be held between 7 AM to 6 PM and the counting for all the votes will take place on June 4.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 05, 2024, 07:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: As Lok Sabha Elections are going across the nations, 9 states are all set to contest in Phase-4 on May 13 and counting for all will take place on June 4. Maharashtra has a total of 48 Lok sabha seats, and the state is all set to contest polls for its 11 constituencies named Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Raver, Jalna, Aurangabad, Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi, Beed in phase-4. The other states going to vote in Phase 4 are Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh. 

The voting in these seats will be held between 7 AM to 6 PM and the counting for all the votes will take place on June 4.

Maharashtra has already polled for its 13 seats in Phase-1 and Phase-2, While the other 11 seats are scheduled to be polled in Phase-3 on May 7.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Key Candidates And Constituencies Phase-4

Nandurbar: Dr. Heena Vijaykumar Gavit (BJP-NDA) vs K C Padvi (INC-INDIA) 

Jalgaon: Shrimati Uday Wagh (BJP-NDA) vs Karan Pawar (Shiv Sena (UBT)-INDIA)

Raver: Raksha Nikhil Khadse (BJP-NDA) vs Shriram Patil (NCP(SP)-INDIA)

Jalna: Raosaheb Dadarao Danve Patil (BJP-INDIA) vs Dr Kalyan Kale (INC-INDIA)

Aurangabad: Chandrakant Khaire (Shiv Sena (UBT)-INDIA)

Maval: Shrirang Barne (Shiv Sena-NDA) vs Sanjog Waghere Patil (Shiv Sena (UBT)-INDIA) 

Pune: Muralidhar Kisan Mohol (BJP-NDA) vs Ravindra Hemraj Dhangekar (INC-INDIA)

Shirur: Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil (NCP-NDA) vs Amol Kolhe (NCP(SP)-INDIA)

Ahmednagar: Sujay Vikhe Patil (BJP-NDA) vs Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke (NCP(SP)-INDIA)

Shirdi: Sadashiv Lokhande (Shiv Sena-NDA) vs Bhausaheb Waghchore (Shiv Sena (UBT)-INDIA)

Beed: Pankaja Munde (BJP-NDA) vs Bajrang Sonawane (NCP(SP)-INDIA)

