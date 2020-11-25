Maharashtra MHT CET Law result 2020 expected today on mahacet.org - Details here

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell is likely to declare the results for MHT CET Law 2020 on Wednesday (November 25).

Candidates who appeared for the MAH LLB 3 Year CET 2020 can check the official website of the entrance exam – cetcell.mahacet.org – to download their results.

The MHT CET Law 2020 exam was held on November 2 and 3 to select students for admissions to three year LLB programmes in government and government-aided colleges in Maharashtra.

After qualifying in the MHT CET Law exam, the students will be eligible for the counselling round.

Here’s how to download MHT CET Law Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for 3 year LLB programme

Step 3: Select the MHT CET Law Result 2020 link

Step 4: Enter the required credentials in the given fields

Step 5: Your MHT LLB 3 Year CET 2020 Result will be on your screen

Step 6: Download it and take a print out for future reference.