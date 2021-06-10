Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh blames rain for 4-storey building collapse in Mumbai

New Delhi: A four-storey building in the Malvani area of Malad West in Mumbai collapsed on Wednesday (June 9, 2021) night. As per the reports, at least eleven people died in the incident, while seven others were injured.

Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh visited the place of the incident at around 3 in the night and said that the “buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings being removed to see if more people are stuck under it.”

Buildings have collapsed due to rain. Rescue operation is underway. Injured people have been shifted to the hospital. Debris of the buildings being removed to see if more people are stuck under it: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh pic.twitter.com/Jwixu8FmgJ — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2021

“15 people including women & children have been rescued & are shifted to the hospital. There is a possibility of more people stuck under the debris. Teams are present here to rescue people," says Vishal Thakur, DCP Zone 11, Mumbai.

“The search and rescue operation by the fire brigade is still going on. As per updates, 11 people have been reported dead so far,” said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Wednesday witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day, which led to water-logging in parts of the city and even resulted in the closure of roads and rail tracks.

Moreover, the city also reported three incidents of wall collapse occurred in Thane, however, no one was injured. A bridge in Kolgaon village of Palghar district collapsed but no casualties were reported, the Chief of the District Disaster Management Cell Vivekanand Kadam told the news agency.

