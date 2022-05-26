New Delhi: Lok Sabha MP Navneet Rana, who has been in the limelight over the Hanuman Chalisa row in Maharashtra, said that she has received threatening calls. Taking cognisance of the matter, the Delhi Police on Thursday (May 26) filed an FIR at the North Avenue police station under sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, PTI cited Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth as saying. Rana, who was recently released on bail by a Mumbai court in connection with the row to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra CM's Uddhav Thackeray house, had filed the complaint with the Delhi Police on Wednesday.

As per the complaint filed by Rana’s personal assistant, the Amravati MP received 11 calls on Tuesday from 5.27 pm to 5.47 pm on her personal mobile number. The caller spoke to Rana in a very inappropriate manner, “abused her and also threatened that if she comes to Maharashtra, she will be killed”, the complaint said.

“If you recite Hanuman Chalisa again, you will be killed," the caller told Rana as per the complaint, adding that the MP was left traumatised.

In late April, Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana had announced that she, along with her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside CM Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ leading to angry protests by Shiv Sainiks. Following this, the couple was arrested by the Mumbai Police on the charges of `sedition' and `promoting enmity between different groups' on April 23. They were later released on bail on May 5.

On May 14, Navneet Rana recited Hanuman Chalisa at Hanuman Temple, CP in Delhi. She was also accompanied by her husband and Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana.

