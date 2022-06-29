New Delhi: A day before his Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government faces a floor test, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called a cabinet meeting at 5 pm today (June 29), ANI cited CMO as saying. The development comes after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the state government to prove a majority on the floor of the House on Thursday. However, Shiv Sena has moved the Supreme Court against the Governor’s call for a floor test.

The apex court will hear the plea at 5 pm today filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging the Maharashtra Governor’s direction to CM Thackeray to prove his government's majority.

MVA alliance partner Congress is also holding a meeting in Mumbai to discuss their further strategy ahead of the floor test. Congress leaders including Ashok Chavan, Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat, Sunil Kedar, Charan Singh Sapra and Nitin Raut are attending the meeting.

Meanwhile, jailed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs Nawab Malik and Anil Deshmukh have approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to participate in the Maharashtra Assembly floor test. The bench has agreed to hear their application at 5.30 pm.

Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion triggered the political crisis in Maharashtra, claimed the support of 50 rebel MLAs from his own party and independents. Visiting the Kamakhya temple in Assam, Shinde said he is ready to face any floor test. He told reporters, “We have 50 MLAs with us, more than two-third of the legislators. We are not worried about the floor test and we will pass the test.”

As per IANS report, the rebel lawmakers, who are camping in Guwahati, are likely to shift to Goa or Karnataka’s Karwar on Wednesday before leaving for Mumbai the next day. Goa BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade told the news agency, "If they reach late then they will stay here. But this is not confirmed. They may go to Karwar. But for that also, they have to land at the Goa Airport."

(With agency inputs)