Eknath Shinde- Devendra Fadnavis government is facing the legislative session for the first time after the transfer of power in the state. On this occasion, leaders of Shiv Sena and opposition parties targeted the MLAs of the Shinde faction by shouting slogans. While the MLAs of the Shinde faction were coming to the Bidhan Bhavan, they shouted slogans like 'Ale Re Ale, Gaddar Ale'. On the first day of the assembly session, the opposition appeared aggressive outside the assembly. The opposition raised slogans on the steps of the Bidhan Bhavan. The opposition raised slogans about the demands of compensation to farmers etc. These slogans were being raised by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress MLAs. Meanwhile, the MLAs of the Shinde group were going to the Bidhan Bhavan at the same time. On seeing them, the opposition started chanting 'Ale Re Ale, Gaddar Ale'.

Aditya Thackeray also participated in the opposition movement. Talking to the media on this occasion, he said, "We are standing against the killers of democracy. This is a traitorous government, it is bound to fall. It is an extra-constitutional government, an illegal government, a government of dishonest people."

Aditya Thackeray also criticized the cabinet portfolio allocation. He claims, "Those who were ministers among us have gone there and become ministers. Some have got less important accounts than before. Those who were loyal to him, the first group that went, got nothing. So these traitors have once again shown that loyalty has no place, independents have no place, women have no place and Mumbaikars have no place." Aditya Thackeray also said, "people whose loyalty did not stay with one person, did not stay with one party, how can they stay with such people, they have got nothing by going there."

In the past several days, the opposition has criticized the Shinde-Fadnavis government on the issue of cabinet expansion, account sharing. A repetition of the same can be seen in this convention. Controversial issues including the issue of help to farmers after heavy rains, the Metro car shed controversy in Mumbai, the issue of suspension of Thackeray government's decisions, will be seen. Mahavikas Aghadi, which is in power in the session, will now be seen on the opposition bench. The Minister has just been sworn in and the account has just been allocated. Therefore, the picture will be seen that the opposition will attack on the govt.