Maharashtra Politics: Delhi wants to destroy Shiv Sena, It’s shocking for the people of Maharashtra, said party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide and former state minister Sanjay Raut in a searing criticism to the Election Commission of India. Raut’s statements came as the poll body asked both the factions of Shiv Sena- Eknath Shinde camp and Uddhav Thackeray camp- to prove the majority in order to assume control of the party. Slamming the central body’s ask, Raut told ANI, “Balasaheb Thackeray formed the party 56 years ago to promote Hindutva and EC is now raising questions on his organisation. Delhi wants to destroy our party. Uddhav Thackeray is the only leader of Shiv Sena today.”

The Election Commission of India asks both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evidence to prove that they have the majority members in the Shiv Sena.



(File photos) pic.twitter.com/HT4geWExXP — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2022

Earlier today, the Election Commission of India asked both Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde to submit documentary evidence to prove that they have the majority members in the Shiv Sena to assume control over the election symbol of the political outfit.

This comes as Eknath Shinde, who won the Maharashtra assembly floor test approved by the Supreme Court with the majority, approached EC to claim control of the Shiv Sena symbol “bow and arrow.” The Shinde camp says that they have a clear majority in the legislative wing.

The ECI also sent to the Thackeray camp the letter written to them (EC) by the Shinde faction and the Thackeray camp`s letter to the Shinde faction and sought replies from both the camps by August 8.

Maharashtra politics: What are the documents asked by EC

Sources in ECI informed that the two sides have been asked to submit documents, including letters of support from the legislative and organisational wings of the party and the written statements of the rival factions. They said the requirement was made in line with Paragraph 15 of the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968.

Meanwhile, Elections are due in several civic bodies in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which would indicate which Sena faction gets the popular support.

(With agency inputs)