New Delhi: The tussle between Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is intensifying amid the Dussehra rally row. Meanwhile, the two factions are also fighting for the label of the 'real' Shiv Sena. According to reports, the Uddhav camp may suffer a blow soon as around 15 leaders may join the Shinde camp next month.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group has decided to establish itself as the real Shiv Sena by holding the Dussehra Mela, which is the political identity of the Shiv Sena. It is understood that the Shinde group is trying to get logistics from BJP along with MNS chief Raj Thackeray for this. Eknath Shinde went to 'Shivatirth' and met Raj Thackeray. Shinde, while talking to the media, commented on the arguments that are being made about whether Raj Thackeray will also attend the Dussehra gathering of the Shinde group or not.

The Dussehra gathering of Shiv Sena is held every year at Shivaji Park Maidan. This year, too, an application was filed for the meeting. However, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has not yet given permission for Shiv Sena's Dussehra gathering.

The municipality officials clarified that a decision would be taken after Ganeshotsav. Now, if the Shiv Sena wants to hold a Dussehra gathering by challenging it, the strength of the Shinde group alone will not be enough in Mumbai. Due to this, the Shinde group has started testing to get direct and indirect help from like-minded leaders and parties for the Dussehra gathering.

Union Micro and Small-Scale Industries Minister Narayan Rane has stated that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena's Dussehra gathering will be held at Shivaji Park. Rane has also said, "if Shinde calls, I will go to the meeting."