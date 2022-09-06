In the wake of ongoing struggles in the Election Commission for control over the Shiv Sena party organization, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde 's group has decided to establish itself as the real Shiv Sena by holding the Dussehra Mela, which is the political identity of the Shiv Sena. It is understood that the Shinde group is trying to get logistics from BJP along with MNS chief Raj Thackeray for this. Eknath Shinde went to 'Shivatirth' and met Raj Thackeray. Shinde, while talking to the media, commented on the arguments that are being made about whether Raj Thackeray will also attend the Dussehra gathering of the Shinde group or not!

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting of MLAs and office bearers before Ganeshotsav and expressed his intention to hold a Dussehra gathering. He said, "We are the inheritors of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray's thoughts and since we are Shiv Sena, I proposed the idea of ​​holding Dussehra Mela." He also ordered all MLAs and office bearers to prepare for this. It was also decided that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would make an official announcement about this after the end of Ganeshotsav.

Eknath Shinde went to 'Shivtirth' and met Raj Thackeray on the occasion of Ganapati darshan on 1st September. Shinde said, "This visit was for Ganesha darshan. I have old relations with Raj. He also gave us political support in forming the government." Will Raj Thackeray be invited to the Dussehra gathering? When asked about this, he said, "Ganapati Visarjan is yet to come, then there is Navratri and then Dussehra. How can you say anything now?"

The Dussehra gathering of Shiv Sena is held every year at Shivaji Park Maidan. This year, too, an application was filed for the meeting. However, the Mumbai Municipal Corporation has not yet given permission for Shiv Sena's Dussehra gathering. The municipality officials clarified that a decision would be taken after Ganeshotsav. Now, if the Shiv Sena wants to hold a Dussehra gathering by challenging it, the strength of the Shinde group alone will not be enough in Mumbai. Due to this, the Shinde group has started testing to get direct and indirect help from like-minded leaders and parties for the Dussehra gathering. Union Micro and Small-Scale Industries Minister Narayan Rane has stated that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena's Dussehra gathering will be held at Shivaji Park. Rane has also said, "if Shinde calls, I will go to the meeting."