Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti, MVA Face Seat-Sharing Deadlock As Nominations Close Today

Maharashtra Election 2024: The filing of nominations for Maharashtra assembly elections will end today. However, the BJP-led Mahayuti and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances are yet to reach a final consensus on the sharing of dozens of seats. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 4th November. Voting for all 288 seats will be held on 20th November in a single phase.

So far, over 3,259 candidates have filed their nominations for 288 constituencies. The BJP has announced candidates for a total of 146 seats so far while the NCP-Ajit Pawar has declared 49 candidates and the Shiv Sena-Shinde faction has declared candidates for 65 seats. The alliance is yet to take a call on 26 seats.

On the other hand, the Maha Vikash Aghadi is also facing a seat-sharing issue in 27 constituencies. The Congress has so far announced 102 candidates, while Shiv Sena-UBT 84, and NCP-Sharad Pawar 76 seats. The alliance remains indecisive on around 26 seats. The Congress is facing an increasing pressure from the Samajwadi Party as well which is demanding around 12-18 seats.

The political leaders and sitting MLAs, who have either been denied a ticket or are likely not to get another chance, have threatened to contest the elections as independents. Upset over not getting a ticket for the Maharashtra Assembly polls, Shiv Sena legislator from Palghar constituency Srinivas Vanga has gone "missing".

On the other hand, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Atul Shah has now filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Mumbadevi Assembly constituency after being denied a ticket.