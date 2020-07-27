Maharashtra records 7,924 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; 227 die, 8,706 recover

Mumbai: The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra on Monday (July 27) increased to 3,83,723 with an addition of 7,924 fresh COVID-19 cases, while 227 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department data. The death toll in the state now mounted to 13,883 and this included 39 fatalities in the Mumbai region.

As many as 8,706 patients were discharged today, taking the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra to 2,21,944, while there are 1,47,592 active cases in the state now. So far, a total of 19,25,399 people have been tested in the state.

In Mumbai, the number of positive patients increased to 110182 with 1021 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. There were 39 fatalities taking the death tally to 6132 deaths so far.

In the Dharavi area of Mumbai, nine new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive patients to 2540. Of these, only 98 are active cases.



In Thane metropolitan area near Mumbai, 226 new COVID cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total numbers of positive patients to 17964. With 3 deaths, the death toll from coronavirus has reached to 580.



In the last 24 hours, 330 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area near Mumbai., taking the number of positive patients to 18825. The Kalyan Dombivali area witnessed 316 deaths so far.



So far, as many as 112 BMC employees have died from coronavirus, while 2352 were infected and of these 1232 have been cured.

The number of cases mounted by 1,104 in Pune city while the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad added 656 cases in the day. As many as 19 patients died in Pune, while the toll was 15 in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The case tally in the Nashik division reached 28,751 with 1,082 deaths, while Kolhapur division has so far reported 7,353 cases and 194 deaths.

The case count and fatalities in the Aurangabad division stood at 14,895 and 546, respectively, while Latur division has 4,278 cases and 181 deaths, the health department said.

Akola division has 6,419 cases with 227 deaths. Nagpur division has 4,880 cases and 55 fatalities.

A total of 9,22,637 people are home-quarantined in the state, while 44,136 others are in institutional quarantine.