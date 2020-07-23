Maharashtra records 9,895 new COVID-19 cases with 298 deaths in last 24 hours

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday (July 23) recorded 9,895 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state-wide tally to 3,47,502. The state also witnessed 298 more fatalities in the last 24 hours with the total reaching 12854 deaths, according to the state health department bulletin.

It said that 6,484 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 1,94,253 in the state.



Of the total cases, Mumbai reported 1,245 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the tally reached 105923, while there were 55 deaths and the fatalities now stand 5930 so far.



At present, there are 1,40,395 active cases in Maharashtra where so far, 17,37,716 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

Vasai Virar metropolitan area near Mumbai also witnessed 283 new corona patients in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 10606, while 219 people have so far died here.

330 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the new Mumbai metropolitan area in the past 24 hours, taking the total number to 12599, while 7 deaths were recorded today adding the tally to 365.

In Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area near Mumbai, 366 fresh coronavirus cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the numbers to 17389, with the death toll rising to 281 in the area.

Mumbai's Dharavi area recorded 6 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 2513.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded 3,972 new cases and 130 deaths. With this, the total cases in the MMR, which consists of Mumbai city and parts of its adjoining districts, rose to 2,13,950, while the death toll shot up to 8649.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 55.9 percent and the fatality rate 3.7 percent, the statement said, adding that there 8,74,267 people currently in the home quarantine and 45,222 in institutional quarantine.