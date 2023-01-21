Maharashtra SP chief Abu Azmi gets death threat over Aurangzeb remark

Mumbai: Samajwadi Party (SP) Maharashtra president Abu Asim Azmi received death threats for supporting Aurangzeb, informed the Mumbai Police on Saturday. Azmi`s personal assistant received a call. The person who made the call allegedly hurled abuses on the call and threatened to kill Abu Asim Azmi. The Colaba Police Station in Mumbai has lodged an FIR against the unknown person under sections 506 (2) and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"FIR lodged at Colaba Police Station in Mumbai against the unknown person under sections 506 (2) and 504 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway," said Mumbai Police.