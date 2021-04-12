हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra Board HSC Exam

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2021: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad refutes exam cancellation rumours

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2021: Varsha Gaikwad appealed to people not to fall for misinformation regarding the cancellation of exams. 

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exam 2021: Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad refutes exam cancellation rumours
Representational Image

New Delhi: Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad denied rumours regarding the cancellation of SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams being circulated on social media. 

The "fake" tweet claimed that after an emergency meeting, the government has reached a “common solution” and has decided to “cancel” the Board exams adding that students can submit assignments instead. 

Dismissing rumours about the false tweet, the Maharashtra School Education Minister tweeted, "Beware! I've got to know that some morphed images of my twitter handle are being circulated to spread misinformation about exams. Only trust information from official handles and platforms. Please do not fall for any kind of misinformation."

On April 9, Gaikwad had said a decision on Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be taken soon.  

Earlier, the Maharashtra Education Department had clarified that the HSC, SSC exams are going to be held as per the schedule amid reports of cancellation of exams on social media. 

The Maharashtra Board Class 10, 12 Exams 2021 is scheduled to commence on April 29 and 23, 2021, respectively.

