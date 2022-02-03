Maharashtra to hold offline board exams for classes 10, 12: State education board

New Delhi: Ending months of speculation about the medium of board exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Board exams for classes 10 and 12 will be held in offline mode this year, announced Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education on Thursday (February 3).

The education board also confirmed the dates of commencement of board exams.

As per the latest announcements, exams for class 10 will be held between March 10 to April 4 while the class 12 examination will take place from March 4 to 30.

As far as practical examinations are concerned, those will be held from February 25 to March 14 for class 10. However, February 14 to March 7 is the practical dates for class 12.

The announcement comes amid the confusion that prevailed after Earlier, the Maharashtra Education Board had sent a proposal to the Uddhav Thackeray government, seeking postponement of the offline examinations following a virtual huddle with state education minister Bacchu Kadu.

It should also be noted that the decision to hold offline exams is taken after a huge protest by students by students in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pune, and other parts of Maharashtra a few days ago. The parents and students had expressed concerns claiming that last-minute changes will create confusion.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 18,067 new coronavirus infections including 113 Omicron cases and 79 pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

