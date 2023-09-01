trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2656578
Maharashtra: Violence Erupts In Jalna As Pro-Maratha Agitators Clash With Police, Six Injured

Thousands of Maratha activists from various groups had gathered to express solidarity with one leader Manoj Jarange who was on a hunger strike for four days. 

Last Updated: Sep 01, 2023, 11:40 PM IST|Source: IANS
Jalna: At least 6 persons were hurt in police caning after a pro-Maratha agitation turned violent with rioting and arson in Jalna on Friday, the police said. Thousands of Maratha activists from various groups had gathered to express solidarity with one leader Manoj Jarange who was on a hunger strike for four days. As his health condition deteriorated, the police attempted to make him call off his fast even as the crowd became restless. 

In the ensuing melee, the police resorted to caning the protesters. Some miscreants torched at least two buses on a nearby highway. The violence -- coming after the INDIA Conclave ended -- evoked sharp reactions from the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders. 

Maharashtra unit Congress president Nana Patole demanded that if the government cannot ensure the quotas to the Marathas, then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should resign. Condemning the violence, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar urged restrain and called upon the government to act in the matter. 

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also slammed the government and blamed it for the violence. Meanwhile, some Maratha groups have given a call for shutdown on Saturday while other organisations plan agitations in some more districts to press for their demands.

