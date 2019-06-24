Main accused, 10 others, arrested in Jharkhand mob lynching case

Jharkhand Police arrested 11 people on Monday for their alleged involvement in the mob lynching of a man in Dhatkidih village in Seraikela district of the state. Sources told Zee Media a team of over 100 policemen are conducting raids at different places across the state to arrest those who were allegeldy involved in this case.

The eleven were identified as main accused Prakash Mandal alias Pappu Mandal, Bhimsen Manal, Premchand Mahali, Kamal Mahato, Sonamo Pradhan, Satyanarayan Nayak, Sonaram Mahalia, Chamu Nayak, Madan Nayak, Mahesh Mahali.

The 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari died on Sunday died at a hospital, a week after he was brutally thrashed by a mob over suspicion of stealing a bike. The incident came to light after a video went viral in which main accused Pappu Mandal was seen thrashing Ansari, who was tied to a pole. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday said that a Special Investigation Team will probe this case. The Jharkhand chief minister also suspended the Saraikela police officer-in-charge with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, Ansari's family has rejected the theft charge levelled against him claiming that it is completely baseless. They said that Ansari worked in Pune and had come home to celebrate Eid when the incident took place. He was reportedly caught along with two of his friends when they were on a bike after some people suspected him of being a thief.

While Ansari's friend escaped from the spot, the attackers caught him and started thrashing him after tying him to a pole. Sources told Zee Media that Ansari was beaten up all night and also allegedly forced to chant slogans of 'jai shri ram' and 'jai bajrang bali'. After beating Ansari for whole night, the mob handed him over to the police, which took him to a police post. Ansari's condition deteriorated at the police station and he was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.