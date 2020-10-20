हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Himachal Pradesh

Major administrative reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh, 22 IAS, HPAS officers transferred

In a major reshuffle the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday transferred 22 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and HP Administrative Service officers, including making IAS Aditya Negi the new Deputy Commissioner of Shimla.

Major administrative reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh, 22 IAS, HPAS officers transferred

Shimla: In a major reshuffle the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday transferred 22 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and HP Administrative Service officers, including making IAS Aditya Negi the new Deputy Commissioner of Shimla.

Negi an IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh (2013 batch), was serving as the Member Secretary, HP State Pollution Control Board.Apart from him IAS officers such as Dr SS Guleria, Amit Kashyap, Hans Raj Chauhan, Manasi Sahay Thakur, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, Sandeep Kumar, Vivek Bhatia, Gopal Chand, Harikesh Meena, Rajeshwar Goel, Debasweta Banik, Raghav Sharma, Hemraj Bairwa, Kamal Kant Saroch, among others have been transferred in the state.

The Governor also ordered the transfer of HPAS (2006 batch) officer Manoj Kumar on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board. 

Tags:
Himachal PradeshIASHPAS
Next
Story

UPSEE counselling 2020: Round 1 registration begins at upsee.nic.in — Check last date, documents required
  • 75,50,273Confirmed
  • 1,14,610Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,98,99,915Confirmed
  • 11,12,599Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M41S

Video: Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane visits Ambala-based Kharga Corps