Major administrative reshuffle in Himachal Pradesh, 22 IAS, HPAS officers transferred

Shimla: In a major reshuffle the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday transferred 22 Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and HP Administrative Service officers, including making IAS Aditya Negi the new Deputy Commissioner of Shimla.

Negi an IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh (2013 batch), was serving as the Member Secretary, HP State Pollution Control Board.Apart from him IAS officers such as Dr SS Guleria, Amit Kashyap, Hans Raj Chauhan, Manasi Sahay Thakur, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, Sandeep Kumar, Vivek Bhatia, Gopal Chand, Harikesh Meena, Rajeshwar Goel, Debasweta Banik, Raghav Sharma, Hemraj Bairwa, Kamal Kant Saroch, among others have been transferred in the state.

The Governor also ordered the transfer of HPAS (2006 batch) officer Manoj Kumar on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board.