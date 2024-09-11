Major Success For Security Forces In J&K; Arms, War Like Stores Recovered In Kupwara

Jammu And Kashmir News: Security forces, in a joint operation on Wednesday, recovered a large cache of arms ammunition and explosives in the Keran Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara. Acting upon specific intelligence inputs, the Indian Army and J&K Police launched a joint operation in the district. During the operation, the security forces recovered arms and ammunition, including AK 47 rounds, Hand Grenades, RPG rounds, and war-like stores.

The Indian Army's Chinar Corps took to social media platform X and said, "Based on , a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police was launched in the Keran Sector, Kupwara. Searches in the indicated area have led to the recovery of a very large cache of arms ammunition and explosives including AK 47 rounds, Hand Grenades, RPG rounds, material for Improvised Explosive Devices & other war-like stores. The recovery is significant considering the prevailing security situation and keeping important upcoming events in view & is a shot in the arm for the security forces."

Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at the Kathua-Basantgarh border in Udhampur area on Wednesday. According to Public Relations Officer Defence Jammu, an operation was launched in Kathua based on specific intelligence and contact has been established at the Kathua-Basantgarh border with terrorists. The operation is under progress and details being ascertained, the PRO Defence said.

Earlier in the day, the BSF said that one of its personnel sustained injuries after an unprovoked firing from Pakistan in the Akhnoor sector of J&K near the International Border in the early hours.