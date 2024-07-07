Major Success for Security Forces in South Kashmir: Six Terrorists Killed, Two Soldiers Martyred

Kashmir: Security forces achieved a major success today by eliminating six terrorists in South Kashmir in twin encounters that started yesterday evening. Sadly, two soldiers were martyred in the line of duty.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP), R.R. Swain, announced that so far six terrorists have been killed in twin encounters in the southern district of Kulgam, with one operation still ongoing. He termed the killing of six terrorists as a “big achievement.”

“So far, the bodies of six terrorists have been recovered. There were two encounters at separate locations. The killing of six terrorists is obviously a milestone achievement, and the operation at one of the encounter sites is still ongoing,” the DGP told reporters.

Two soldiers have also been killed in the Kulgam gunfights. “Since the operation is ongoing at one location, the identities of the killed terrorists are not yet clear. This can be ascertained once the operations are over,” Swain added.

Swain noted, “The successful operation in Kulgam is the result of support from the common people, and with their continued support, we will be able to bring the fight against terrorism to its logical conclusion soon, even though the enemy won’t stop its activities.”

Giving details about the situation in Jammu, the DGP mentioned that there was a security concern in the region, but now the situation is different. “There was an attempt to revive terrorism, but they couldn’t succeed despite targeting the composite population of the area. They failed to create a divide.”