Jammu and Kashmir

Major tragedy averted after security forces detect, defuse IED in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar-Bandipora road

ANI photo

Srinagar: The Indian Army detected and defused a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on the Srinagar-Bandipora road in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday (June 13), ANI report said.

According to officials, a patrol party of army spotted a suspected IED consisting of a small cylinder with timer near a bridge on River Erin at Bandipore on Saturday morning. The Bandipora Police immediately stopped movement of all vehicles on the road and traffic was diverted to other routes and the whole area where IED was planted was sealed and searches were launched.

The IED was later defused by the bomb disposal squad thereby averting a major tragedy on the road, confirmed Chinar Corps, Indian Army.

