Major tragedy averted after security forces recover IED in Jammu and Kashmir's Arampora

A major tragedy was averted on Monday (September 7) after a joint team of police and Army found some explosive and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in a sand bag under a bridge on Sopore-Kupwara road near Arampora in Jammu and Kashmir.

A Bomb Disposal Squad was immediately called to spot and they defused the IED safely, thus averting a major tragedy. It is to be noted that Sopore-Kupwara road is mostly used for the movement of conveys of army and other security forces. Government sources said that IED was planted to target the vehicles carrying security forces.

Few days ago, security forces had recovered an IED near Tujan village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The IED was planted beneath a bridge.

The timely action by the alert security forces helped in averting a major tragedy as the road connects Pulwama district with Budgam and the road is often used by security forces to move from one place to another.