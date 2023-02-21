‘Make no Mistake…’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Warns Congress Over Insulting PM Modi

Kohima: Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera continues to face criticism for referring to Prime Minister as “Narendra Gautam Das Modi” and now Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has warned that the people of India will teach the main opposition party a bitter lesson for insulting a democratically elected leader. Calling Khera a “courier,” Sarma said on Twitter, “Make no mistake, pathetic remarks by courtier Pawan Khera on PM’s father have blessings of the top levels of Congress, which is full of entitlement and disdain against a person of humble origins being PM. India will not forget or forgive these horrible remarks of Congressmen.”

Sarma also went on to say that the saffron party would win in the elections in the three north-eastern states - Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. Sarma, who is also the convener of the BJP-led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), said that the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done lots of development of all the north-eastern states and people would vote the BJP to maintain the development. "People of the northeast are with Modi ji. BJP has no problems in the three north-eastern states," he told the media.

Khera has already been booked for making insulting remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Khera had referred to PM as ‘Narendra Gautam Das Modi’ while addressing a press briefing on February 17 – evoking a sharp response from the ruling party.

According to reports, an FIR against Khera has been filed by a BJP MLC Mukesh Sharma in the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow. Sharing more details, Sharma said, “Pawan Khera (Congress leader) mocked PM's father by linking his name with Adani’s father and insulted him. People are very upset. It's also a punishable offence. We‘ve filed a complaint against him in Hazratganj Police Station and FIR has been registered.”

He, however, took to Twitter and clarified that he was “genuinely confused” about the PM's middle name. While speaking to reporters on February 17, Khera had said that if Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC then what is the problem with Narendra 'Gautam Das' Modi? However, after making the statement, Khera asked those present around him whether he had got the Prime Minister's middle name correct.

"What problem does Narendra Gautam Das Modi have?" he said later asking, "Is it Gautam Das or Damodar Das?". KheraHe then laughs and takes a jibe saying even though the name is Damodar Das, his actions are similar to Gautam Das.

BJP has put up candidates in all the 60 assembly seats in Meghalaya and nominated candidates in 55 seats in Tripura allotting five seats to its ally Indigenous People`s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

Assembly elections were held in Tripura on February 16 while the polls would be held in Nagaland and Meghalaya on February 27.