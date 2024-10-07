Maldivian President Mohammad Muizzu Assures India, Says 'Will Never Harm...'

Maldives President Mohammad Muizzu is on his first official state visit to India. Earlier, he visited India on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in June this year. In an interview with a leading daily, President Muizzu has assured India of its security.

Maldivian President Mohammad Muizzu said that the island nation wouldn't do anything that would harm India's security. President Mohammad Muizzu made a big statement concerning China. He said, India is an important partner of Maldives and the two country's relationship is based on shared respect and shared interests.

President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to H.E. Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, the President of the Republic of Maldives at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/dZaGg3HslQ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 7, 2024

Muizzu will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. Ahead of this, he was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi this morning. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed as they arrived at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today.

Pleased to call on President @MMuizzu today at the start of his State Visit to India.



Appreciate his commitment to enhance relationship. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will give a new impetus to our friendly ties. pic.twitter.com/UwDjnCZ0t6 October 6, 2024

Muizzu, who is on an inaugural five-day bilateral visit to India, is slated to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi at Hyderabad House in the national capital later today. President Muizzu, along with the First Lady of Maldives, arrived in India on Sunday for his first bilateral visit to the country.

Muizzu also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday here in the national capital. "Jaishankar expressed his pleasure in welcoming the President Muizzu to India, for the state visit. President Dr Muizzu conveyed his gratitude to the Indian government for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation upon arrival," according to the press release from the President's Office of Maldives. (With ANI inputs)