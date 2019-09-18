close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
undefined

Malnutrition declining at 1% per year, but obesity on rise in India: Study

Malnutrition has declined at the rate of 1% per year. However, there has been a two-third decline in the rate of mortality due to malnutrition from 1990 to 2017. As many as 68% children die because of malnutrition even today.

Malnutrition declining at 1% per year, but obesity on rise in India: Study
Representational image (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Malnutrition has improved in India but is still the underlying risk factor behind the deaths of children below the age of five. Sixty-eight per cent children of the aforementioned age die of malnutrition, revealed India State-Level Disease Burden report published by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). 

As per the report, malnutrition has declined at the rate of 1 per cent per year. However, there has been a two-third decline in the rate of mortality due to malnutrition from 1990 to 2017. As many as 68 per cent children die because of malnutrition even today.

Twenty-one per cent of the babies are born underweight. However, cases like these are decreasing now. Meanwhile, 12 per cent of the babies are overweight and the numbers are increasing in every state with a rate of 5 per cent.

Live TV

Madhya Pradesh leads with regard to increasing obesity. 

Thirty-nine per cent of children in India have low growth. The maximum cases are reported from Uttar Pradesh - 49 per cent. India has 33 per cent of underweight children, with Jharkhand alone having 42 per cent.

Sixty-percent of anaemic children are India. While 54 per cent women suffer from anemia. Delhi has the highest incidence of anaemia. 60 per cent of the women in the national capital are anaemic.

Tags:
undefined
Next
Story

Army, IAF inaugurate Vijaynagar's Advanced Landing Ground in Arunachal Pradesh

Must Watch

PT28M48S

SC asks all parties in Ayodhya case to conclude final arguments by October 18